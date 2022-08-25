COOLSPRING — Progress is being made on several projects at the Coolspring Power Museum which the public can view this weekend.
Aug. 20 and 21 will be open days at the museum for the public. The next open weekend will be Sept. 17 and 18, followed by the Fall Expo in October.
A project that has spanned several years experienced great progress in the last month, with the Bovaird and Seyfang Powerhouse.
According to Steven Wolbert, this project began when the museum staff started trying to move a powerhouse from Bradford to the museum to house a 40 Type CJ Bovaird Seyfang.
A spot was chosen off the back corner of the Exley Station, or the snow building, overlooking the valley.
“The power was on a side hill so the power itself is slanted and the engine remains flat. (Steven Wolbert) has saved the original building and it can be re-erected now… I recall these turn key pump houses being very common in the Bradford field in the early 1970s, but they are all gone now. But one will soon live at CPM,” Museum owner Paul Harvey said in the museum’s Facebook group.
The original building is being moved with the engine to the museum grounds.
“Last year we got the foundation for the machinery poured and the machinery set. This year we poured the concrete wall for the building…” Wolbert said.
Earlier this week, the original building walls were set in place, and the roof added.
The Diesel Centrale building also has an update this month, with work resuming on this project after a long-awaited shipment of lumber arrived. This lumber allowed the contractor to finally be able to start the walls.
“The long-awaited load of lumber arrived today, so the framing of Diesel Centrale will start. Next week, the insulated roof panels will arrive as will the trusses. The plumber is coming back to finish the cooling water system… It is happening,” Harvey said.
Museum volunteers Mike Murphy, Jonah Close and Tom Stockton recently traveled to Germany to disassemble and crate the Graz Diesel Engine. The engine is now on its way to the museum and will be installed along with the MAN engine in the new building.