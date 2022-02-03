This will be the first of five articles in the vernal pool series to explain the characteristics of this ecosystem.
BROOKVILLE — Vernal pools are a unique and complicated ecosystem that involve many factors in order for it to function properly, and are important for the breeding cycles of certain animals.
Vernal pools are areas that seasonally flood and fill up in the winter and spring but dry up during the summer months. Certain species, specifically many types of amphibians, utilize these pools for breeding and egg/larvae development.
The issue concerning vernal pools is there is little to no federal protection because many of these pools are not considered large enough to be under wetland protection. Some states have implemented their own regulations in order to protect these environments, however, not all states have an adequate vernal pool database to locate and enforce these regulations. Degradation and fragmentation due to land use and development can cause severe implications to vernal pools. Changing the surrounding forest can influence the water quality and hydrology of the pool in the smallest amount, while more apparent disturbances such as off-road vehicles, roads, and pollutants can devastate a pool and its species without reclamation.
Amphibians are sensitive to changes made in the environment and can indicate if something is wrong. Declining populations, increasing malformations, and the spread of diseases among amphibians have all led to the increased conservation and management of vernal pools. The good news is amphibian species richness has a positive relationship with wetland area and forest cover, and with the protection and conservation of these resources we can preserve these special ecosystems.
People can help better protect vernal pools and surrounding areas by implementing and conducting best management practices, which can provide the best quality environment for the pool-breeding species. When habitats are most vulnerable due to species’ migration, human interference should be limited.
Signs to inform the public of vernal pools and the effects of various disturbances can be helpful. A buffer surrounding the vernal pools should be left untouched –specifically the upland forest –or have little maintenance. It is especially important to leave all the fallen trees, branches, and leaf litter undisturbed as this provides adequate and essential habitat cover to the pool-breeding species. If not already practiced, the use of pesticides should not occur or should be kept to a minimum to prevent water contamination and from endangering the species.
For additional information or questions, you can contact the Jefferson County Conservation District at 814-849-7463 or visit http://www.naturalheritage.state.pa.us/VernalPools.aspx.
