BROOKVILLE — Public comments dominated the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, with the county solid waste authority, the county ABATE, county EMA, and Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenburg speaking.
Jefferson County ABATE was represented by Rick Simpson, who came to speak for the county proclaiming May Motorcycle Awareness Month. Simpson said May is always Motorcycle Awareness Month throughout the state, but this is the first time the county is proclaiming it.
“...I think this is the first time we’ve had a proclamation with our chapter itself, and we’re just honored and glad to do it, it brings awareness to people that motorcycles are out there now, and look twice save a life,” Simpson said.
Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority
During the public comment section Donna Cooper with the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority was the first to speak, reminding area residents that the Household Hazardous Waste Collection day is coming up on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill location in Falls Creek at 101 Preston Way.
“We’ve been doing this for many, many years now. Seems to still be a need. Safe disposal of those items that really shouldn’t be put into the ground, put into landfills, and then there’s also recycling alternatives for electronics and television,” Cooper said.
Residents can pre-register online at www.nobleenviro.com and clicking the “E-Waste and HHW Collection” tab at the very top of the page to find Jefferson County, or by calling 412-567-6566 to schedule an appointment for the drop-off day. Registration is required. Payment will be accepted by credit card only.
Cooper further spoke about the successful partnership between the JCSWA and O-I Glass in Brockway.
“Back in early 2022 we partnered with O-I Glass in Brockway. We now are part of their ‘Glass for Good’ program,” Cooper said. “This is glass they need in order to make the new bottles and jars. They can’t make them without it.”
She said the JCSWA recycled 87 tons of glass through O-I in 2022, benefitting from having a glass plant in Jefferson County. The other part of this program is the community donations, which is being given to United Way.
“Based on what tonnage is going in/out of our program determines how much they’re giving to United Way, and I believe in 2022 they gave just shy of $6,000 to the United Way from the DuBois regional area,” Cooper said.
Landowner Antlerless Doe License
VanSteenberg spoke about changes made to the Landowner Antlerless Doe license, saying this change came from the Game Commission meeting.
He said with the licenses being changed to going to any vendor, a change resulting from this is that rather than having nearly a month to get that license, this year they will only be available for four days starting on June 26.
“You’ll be able to buy a doe license right at that time along with your hunting license, but the Landowner Antlerless Doe Licenses, instead of being on sale for basically a month will only be on sale for four days from June 20 to June 23, that’s a Tuesday through the Friday,” VanSteenberg said.
He said his office will be sending a letter out to all the past participants in the landowner doe license program to alert them to this.