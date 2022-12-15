BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough held two open houses to display the master site plans for the Longview Park Pool project and the Main Street Streetscape project and accept public feedback on Monday and Tuesday evenings.
The project engineers, MKSK, is the same engineering firm that did the Town Square project several years ago. Engineer Jeff Bryan was at the Heritage House for the open houses to talk with the public and answer questions.
For anyone who wasn’t able to make it to the open houses, PDFs of the plans will be posted on the borough’s website, as well as digital comment cards to leave feedback.
Bryan explained that everything on the plans at this time are fluid and can be changed based on public opinion and decisions made by the borough. The project is largely led by the Steering Committee which is made of Karen Allgeier, Lori Galbraith, Kathy Lynch, Lorna Ondrasik, Dana Rooney, Randy Bartley, Jacob d’Argy, Jack DeMotte, Jason Geer, Gene Hoak, Phil Hynes, and David Taylor.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said there was a steady flow of people each night, and decent turnout of those coming to see the plans and participate in the planning process.
Monday was the open house for the Longview Park plans, showcasing the plans for a community pool and improved use of space at the park.
“It’s definitely an underutilized space, so this plan was like ‘what could fit?’ So, it’s a matter of can we fit all these things in,” Bryan said.
Plans shown for the park have the community pool located where the current basketball court is. To the right of the pool will be a multi-sport court that can be used for pickleball, basketball, or other sports.
The Community pool will have a splash pad, a concession building, showers, and changing rooms.
The dip toward the backside of the park will be utilized for an amphitheater for concerts and shows. Finally, a new playground will be constructed to the right of this, which Bryan said will use a mixture of typical metal and plastic playground equipment and natural play spaces.
“It will be more of a nature based play experience,” Bryan said. “We had a lot of folks here last night and we had a lot of great input.”
Tuesday, the plans for the Main Street Streetscape project were displayed, offering a full view of suggested changes for Main Street. Bryan explained that all of the proposed changes leave the same amount of road space as there is now, and don’t affect the lanes of traffic at all.
The plans showed where the current curb line is today, and Bryan explained that the natural path of vehicles leaves “leftover pavement.” This is space MKSK has looked at for repurposing for hardscape, furnishing, or greenspace.
“The street is the street. We’re not doing anything to the width of the street, the main configuration is remaining just like it is today, and we’re just addressing the attention to the intersections of the streets, and intersections of the alleys,” Bryan said.
Some of the major changes include bulbouts on the intersection corners, and new, larger raised planters for trees along the roads.
“The steering committee strongly felt like they didn’t want to change the angled parking, that would remain. The curb lines in front of all the businesses in front of the businesses would remain the same, but really directing attention to the intersections,” Bryan said.
Plans for sidewalks will have space for businesses to put cafe tables, boards for menus, or other advertisements, while maintaining six-feet of “clear-zone” for walking. On the outer edge would be the lights, parking meters, and street trees.
Trees will be given raised planters like in the town square, which will better house the foliage.
Borough Manager Rooney said the bricks along the sidewalks have been a “hot topic” and said a solution was agreed on by the Steering Committee.
“The problem with stamped concrete is if you ever have to do utility work, because that’s where all of our utility lines are, you can’t get it to match, or it’s very hard to get it to match… The new proposal is, put concrete under the brick so that they stop moving, and then just lay the bricks back in on top of the concrete,” Rooney said.
She said plans are also being talked about for the memorial bricks that appear down Main Street. The borough has proposed to be taken off of Main Street, and put them somewhere else. She said the council hasn’t fully decided what to do with them.
“The Steering Committee felt like the brick is an authentic material historically appropriate for Brookville,” Bryan said.
Bryan further said the interstate traffic that is often directed through Brookville was taken into consideration, but since the road is being left the same it wasn’t much of a concern.