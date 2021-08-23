BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council revisited the parking issue in town one more time for the possible addition of a white line to indicate parking.
Council member and Public Safety Committee member Lucy Ames spoke on behalf of the committee. She said the committee had an additional recommendation to add to its report.
“What we would like to do is for those streets that have been in question, and Todd has a list of them… we’ll start with those and what we’d like to do is simply paint the single white line. Not individual parking spaces but just the single white line to indicate where these people can actually park,” Ames said.
This will alleviate any questions on the part of the citizens on where they can park, and alleviate any question for the police department.
“And it’s in keeping with the Pennsylvania vehicle code. Without that white line we are not in keeping with the Pennsylvania vehicle code and I don’t think that we want to put our police in that position,” Ames said.
The committee will meet with Police Chief Vince Markle, Fire Chief Chris Henry and Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades to review the streets it would like to have lined, and add any additional streets that need to be added.
Markle said this solution worked well for him because it would help the department in the future.
“Our officers have to know where parking is, as well as the public. And if everybody’s on the same page we shouldn’t have a full room again about parking,” Markle said.
Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison said this needs to be done through an ordinance, so the council will need a full list of the streets before anything can be approved. The committee will have to present the full list to council, and advertise an ordinance.