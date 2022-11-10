BROOKVILLE — Residents gathered on Pickering Street on Sunday to participate in the annual Pumpkin Roll hosted by the PATHS organization at the high school.
PATHS, parents and teachers helping students, host the event each year. The public is welcome to bring their pumpkins each year on the first Sunday after Halloween at 1 p.m., and roll them down the brick part of Pickering Street.
Hay bales are set up at the bottom, before the intersection with Main Street to stop any pumpkins that manage to roll that far. The public is welcome to come stand along the edges and bottom of the street to watch the pumpkins roll as well.
After everyone has rolled their pumpkin, participants are given garbage bags to collect the pieces of pumpkin off the street. All the pumpkin is cleaned up from the street and sidewalks, and is donated to the school for the worm farms.