PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation announced a total of $24,295 was raised on the Day of Giving at the end of November.
According to Bob Cardamone with PXYCF, the total included a $3,800 match, or about 18.5 percent, by the foundation.
“The Foundation Board was very pleased to be able to provide this level of match during our first year as an independent nonprofit,” Cardamone said.
Carla Ferko, executive director of The Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, said this was the first year her organization participated in Day of Giving and was thankful for it. She said she and others at the organization are appreciative of “overwhelming support” they received.
“Thank you to all of you who not only donated and supported us, but worked hard to organize this wonderful fundraiser,” Ferko said. “Being a nonprofit, it is through donations like this that keep us going. We would not be here today if we didn’t have the support and generosity from the communities that we serve.”
She is already planning to participate in Day of Giving again next year with PXYCF.
“The Punxsutawney Community Foundation Inc. is proud to coordinate efforts with local nonprofit groups and match a percentage of donations for the National Day of Giving. Recognizing volunteers working towards a common goal with the generous donations of our neighbors and businesses reminds me what a special community we live in,” said Matt Kengersky, PXYCF vice president.
Donations from events like the Day of Giving help Arc to continue to provide five summer camps to elementary- and preschool-aged students with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as two recreational and respite clubs to adults in Jefferson and Clearfield counties with such disabilities.
“All donations to PXYCF are used to provide resources to local nonprofit groups that enrich our lives and support those in need. I would like to thank everyone involved and look forward to an even bigger total next year,” Kengersky said.