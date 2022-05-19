PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital celebrated National Hospital Week, kicking off the celebration with a visit from local officials. The hospital recognized the week, running from May 8-14, by honoring its dedicated staff with appreciation activities.
The hospital is also celebrating being named a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital for 2022 by the National Rural Health Association. Previously, PAH made the top 100 list each of the last four years, and accomplished making the top 20 for the first time this year.
“The Punxsutawney Area Hospital currently employs over 400 individuals. According to Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Center for Workforce Information and Analysis, Punxsutawney Area Hospital ranked as the 3rd largest employer in Jefferson County,” the hospital website reads.
Hospital administration attended the celebration to speak to hospital staff, and county officials congratulated the employees on their accomplishments.
CEO Danial Blough said it was “a really exciting time” for hospital staff as Ben Hughes, vice president of corporate services, was representing PAH in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the National Rural Health Association’s conference, where he would be accepting the award.
“We’re thrilled to be celebrating National Hospital Week in honor of everything that you have done to keep our community healthy and safe during these last several years,” Blough said.
Dr. Clark Simpson, director of medical staff, also spoke, sharing the importance of each individual department that keeps PAH running smoothly.
“I think sometimes people forget to focus on why you become a great hospital, and we become a great hospital because of each and every person,” Simpson said. “People don’t realize that this is a very large ship that we have to make float, and while we all recognize the leader and the captain of the ship, it’s a team effort. And I think people need to realize that at the heart of the community is the hospital. And this community is so lucky to still have a full service community hospital that supports the residents.”
Mayor Richard Alexander also spoke, reading his proclamation to name the week “Hospital Week” in Punxsutawney. He said when he was asked to prepare something, he began research to make sure he got the proclamation right and was a proper fit for the occasion.
His proclamation reads, “Whereas National Hospital Week celebrates hospitals and health care providers who day in and day out support the health of our communities through their compassionate care, constant innovation and unmatched dedication. And whereas individuals across the United States will be celebrating this time honored event and whereas the Borough of Punxsutawney is honored to join the many National Hospital Week partners in celebrating Punxsutawney Area Hospital and the men and women who are on the frontlines working tirelessly to help others in their greatest time of need, especially during this period when our borough and country are recovering from COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas the Borough of Punxsutawney recognizes that the hard working people who make up the Punxsutawney Area Hospital deserve universal regard and appreciation for keeping our community healthy…”
Alexander also said he appreciates everyone at the hospital who works “tirelessly, unending, and selflessly to do a great job.”
The hospital also celebrated the week with different appreciation events, an evening of bowling, a cornhole tournament, an employee work milestone luncheon, a scavenger hunt, and trivia contest, and other activities.