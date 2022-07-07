PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Hospital staff members are celebrating the introduction of the DAISY Foundation program, honoring nurses who are nominated by their patients and peers for the care they provide.
“This is for honoring nurses, so patients can nominate nurses that they’ve had. Staff members can nominate fellow nurses just to recognize the people that go above and beyond,” said Susan Heitzenrater, a member of the PAH DAISY Committee.
Paula Spack, director of patient care services, heard about the program and wanted to bring it to PAH. According to Katie Donald, PAH public relations specialist, the situation with COVID-19 and in trying to boost morale of the staff made this a great time to initiate the program.
According to the foundation’s website, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes as a way to honor him after his death at 33 years old. Barnes died from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an auto-immune disease.
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The nursing care Barnes received while hospitalized, and compassion the nurses showed to both him and his family, had a major impact. The family created the foundation as a way to give patients and families an easy way to express gratitude to nurses who provide extraordinary care.
“You will find here at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, we are all about patient satisfaction and customer care,” Heitzenrater said.
The program also reinforces the importance of compassion in healthcare by recognizing those with skillful patient care.
Nomination forms will be available throughout Punxsutawney Area Hospital, and online at PAH.org. Patients will be able to make nominations year-round, and the DAISY Committee will give awards to nurses three times a year.
Forms can be mailed back to the hospital, put into one of the drop boxes around the hospital, or submitted through e-mail. Emailed applications can go to Deanna Beveridge at dbeveridge@pah.org, or mailed applications can be sent to 81 Hillcrest Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
“The folks that are on the committee are from different disciplines in the hospital, not just nursing staff,” said Donald. “Basically it was volunteers from different departments and individuals that we felt would be good to evaluate the applications.”
The application review process will be done blind, and the committee will be discreet about the process and what they read on the nominations.