PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board accepted the resignation of former High School Co-Principal Paul Hetrick during a meeting Tuesday evening.
The school board voted 9-0 in a roll call vote of the agenda item to accept the resignation.
This agenda item came at the last minute, not making it onto the printed agendas, as Hetrick submitted his resignation Monday evening. Hetrick also provided a statement with his announcement of resignation from the school district.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023. I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community. The past six months have been extremely difficult for me as I am heartbroken that I am getting divorced from my wife. I have had a difficult time coping with this new reality and have acted inconsistent with my values and the reputation I worked hard to build as an educator for more than twenty years. I am sorry for the embarrassment I have caused my family, my colleagues, my students, and the community. I am committed to getting help so I can be the kind of father my three boys deserve. I will work hard to regain your trust as a member of the community. Please respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time,” Hetrick said in the statement.
Following the conclusion of the meeting, Board President Matt Kengersky read a final statement from the school board regarding the situation.
“On Feb. 6, 2023 the district received confirmation of Paul Hetrick’s decision to resign his employment with the district, effective Feb. 7, 2023. Today the district voted to accept Mr. Hetrick’s resignation, as such Mr. Hertrick is no longer employed with the district. The district has no further comment on this matter and the Feb. 13 hearing that was scheduled is now canceled,” Kengersky said.
A statement of charges by the school board alleged Hetrick was arrested on district property in two cases for violating a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order, and was later amended to add accusations of sexual harassment against a female employee.
Hetrick was placed on administrative leave and a hearing regarding his possible dismissal was scheduled for Feb. 13 prior to his resignation.