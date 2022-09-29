PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Blues and Brews Fest is on tap this Saturday in Barclay Square.
Tickets can still be purchased online, at the chamber office, or at Laska’s Pizza. There will also be tickets for sale at the gate the day of the event. No one under 21 is permitted at the festival, and no pets are allowed. The festival is from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Designated driver tickets can be purchased by those who don’t plan to drink at the event, but want to participate in the music and food. Standard tickets are $25 and DD tickets are $5.
This year features two new bands, along with a crowd favorite, Miss Freddye, who is returning because of how much attendees enjoyed her previous performance. Blues Attack will play from 1 to 2 p.m., Miss Freddye from 3 to 4 p.m., and Soulful Femme from 5 to 6 p.m.
“There will be a few new breweries, and a lot of new fall beers to taste,” said Katie Laska, chamber president.
Some breweries attending this year include Logyard Brewing, Jefferson County HOPZ, and Levity Brewing Company. Buds to Blooms Farm, Barb’s Bella Jewelry Designs, and Chocolate Moonshine Company are a few other vendors who will be there, along with many more.
“There will probably be 13 to 14 tasting tents, and Groundhog Winery will be there, and numerous beers at each tent to taste,” Laska said.
There will also be several crafters set up, and food trucks available. Food options will be featured from The Chuck Wagon, The Gateway Cafe, and PA Barbecue Pig Rig. Some desert stands will also be there for anyone with a sweet tooth.
“All our money that we raise from our festival and event goes toward the Festival in the Park because it’s a free festival for everybody in town. It also helps cover costs for the snowflakes around town in winter, and the welcome signs coming in and out of town,” Laska said.
Some other chamber events coming up in October include the annual Chamber Awards and Mixer event on Oct. 6 and the Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival on Oct. 22. Both events will be held at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center.