PUNXSUTAWNEY — Major decisions were made in a brief Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting Monday evening when the council voted to fire Borough Manager Toby Santik.
Council discussions were conducted publicly using only borough employee numbers rather than names when talking about possible repercussions. The Courier Express obtained the names of the employees through a right-to-know request, which identified “employee 141301” as Robert “Toby” Santik, borough manager, and “employee 141302” as Emily State Pearce, borough treasurer.
Council approved minutes from executive sessions on March 28 and April 3 regarding personnel and legal matters before Councilman Eric Story requested to speak on something he said “was to be taken care of several weeks ago, however it never was.”
Story motioned to suspend without pay “employee 141301,” later identified as Santik, for a period of three days, effective from Tuesday at 8 a.m. to Thursday at 4 p.m.
“This would be related to an incident that was initiated on Sept. 8, 2022 through Dec. 14, 2022,” Story said.
Borough President James Bianco said different dates should be picked because the Army Corps of Engineers would be in the borough on Tuesday “for a very, very important meeting.” Story then amended his motion for the suspension to begin once the meeting was completed.
Bianco called for a roll-call vote, which passed 6-1 with Bianco being the sole opposing vote.
Story then motioned to present a written reprimand of “employee 141302,” later identified as Pearce. In a second roll-call vote, this motion passed 5-2 with Bianco and Vice President Justin Cameron opposing.
Later under new business, Councilman Josh McAfoos motioned to terminate Santik, referenced again only by his employee number, effective April 14.
“At this time I would like to make a motion to terminate an employee, employee number 141301, with the effective date 4-14-2023 for the actions associated with the incident occurring on the week of 3-27-2023,” McAfoos said.
A roll-call vote was once again called, with Councilman Nathan Frankenberger abstaining due to “conflict of interest.” The vote ended in a 3-3 tie with council members Bianco, Cameron and Jennifer Blose voting “no” and members McAfoos, Story and Bill Williams voting “yes.”
Mayor Richard Alexander was called on for the tie-breaker, voting “yes” to carry the motion.
Following the vote, Alexander provided his reasoning for his vote.
“In light of the circumstances that have come about, that’s why I voted the way I did. There’s no excuse, and I don’t care who you are or what you are, there’s no excuse for that incident that happened to not be taken care of, and that person that made that comment should be more than suspended. That’s my feelings, and those are my thoughts. We had problems with this person before, and it’s going to continue. That’s all I have to say,” Alexander said.
When asked for further comment regarding the alleged incident, all council and borough representatives declined comment.