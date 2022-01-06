PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council met to swear in its new members and reorganize Monday, welcoming three new members and electing a new president to fill the position vacated by Michele “Boo” Lorenzo.
Mayor Richard Alexander presided over the swearing in of all the newly and re-elected officials. New members Devon Luzell, Eric Story and Josh McAfoos were sworn in alongside re-elected members Justin Cameron and Cynthia Rebuck.
Story has previously served on the council, while it is Story and McAfoos first terms. Each sought a seat with their own concerns for the borough in mind from past experiences in the town.
Alexander welcomed the new full council with words of encouragement for the future meetings.
“Being a public servant… in small town USA, the job is always a hard task no matter how things happen. In this day and age it’s very difficult, there’s so many changing things going on daily,” Alexander said. “Sometimes you think you made the right decision and sometimes you don’t but the bottom line is, when you leave this room that you be friends, at least tolerate each other and not be enemies.”
Nominations for council president were taken, with Cameron, Bill Williams and Jim Bianco being proposed. In roll call votes, Bianco received the presidency by a 5-2 vote.
Bianco has served on council for six years, and has been vice president twice. One of his main concerns that he has focused on is the blight in the town, and bringing more business and jobs to town to combat the issue.
“We have a wonderful town. The groundhog is a wonderful thing, our police department is A-1 and our chief is the best I can think of to have in there, and our mayor. Everything is in place to make this town prosper, and we just have to go to it. I believe this new council, truly, every one of them has Punxsy at heart, and they’re here for the town, not for their own personal gain, and that’s why I’m here as well,” Bianco said.
Cameron and Williams were also nominated for vice president. Under roll call votes, Williams was voted against, 4-3. During roll call for Cameron, Cameron abstained from voting for himself, leaving the vote a 3-3 tie for Alexander to break. Alexander gave his deciding vote to Cameron, naming him the vice president, which he previously held.
Story and Williams were nominated for president pro-tempore, with Story declining the position, leaving it to automatically fall to Williams.
The council also voted to keep meetings on the same days, the second Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m. and to continue holding committee meetings on an as-needed basis.
The newly-organized council also voted on the following appointments:
- Auditor; Sharkey Piccirillo & Keen
- Solicitor; Nicholas Gianvito
- Treasurer; Emily States-Pearce
- Engineer(s); the EADS Group and CME Engineering
- Borough Secretary; Michele Peace
- Jefferson County Tax Collection Delegates; Emily States-Pearce and alternate Susan Mitchell
- Emergency Management Coordinator; Charles Hoeh
Finally, the council approved Joseph Ferrara’s letter of consideration for a vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission. There are still vacancies on the Municipal Authority and the Zoning Hearing Board. Those interested can send letters of consideration to the borough council office at 301 E. Mahoning St.