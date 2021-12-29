PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department recently participated in “Shop with a Cop” and a toy drive.
Officers took 30 children shopping, and supported another 30 children with the toys that were collected during the “fill the squad room” drive. The toy drive has been a stuff-a-cruiser event in the past, but instead, the goal was increased to a squad room this year.
“We only collected for a week,” Matt Conrad, police chief, said. “I thought we did pretty well. It seems to get bigger every year.”
Conrad gave his thanks to all the donors who helped with the collection for the event.
Mayor Richard Alexander also thanked the officers and everyone who participated and made Shop with a Cop a success again this year. This was the seventh year for the event, held at the Young Township Walmart.
“It was something very gratifying to me and everybody that participated in it. Thanks to Chief Conrad and Lt. Wittenberg, Officer Miller, who is one of our SRO offices at the school… and Officer Winfeld, and especially Chief Clerk Jan Bozak. She was our girl Friday and without her doing the things that she does in the police department, we wouldn’t function. She’s very good,” Alexander said. “I also want to thank Barb Postlewaite and her group, they help out with us.”
He said the event has grown so much in the last seven years that only a couple of people can’t handle it anymore. The first year the department hosted Shop with a Cop it helped 12 families.
“I want to especially thank all those people that donated the money for this worthwhile cause, and I also want to thank Bill Williams and his family for helping out as well,” Alexander said.
Alexander said the event is “very dear” to him, and he was grateful the members of the police department took it to the next level.
“It’s so gratifying to see these kids. They not only get toys, they get clothing and underwear, socks, and shoes. To me, that’s what Christmas is all about,” Alexander said.