PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation experienced the generosity of residents on the recent Day of Giving and are continuing to work through totaling all the money that was donated.
Robert Cardamone with the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, PXYCF, emphasized that not only were local nonprofits financially benefiting from the funds donated, but they would also receive a portion of the pooled funds raised by the foundation.
“As expected, the Punxsutawney community again demonstrated their generosity by financially supporting every local nonprofit registered for the Foundation’s Day of Giving,” Cardamone said.
The total amount raised is not yet known, but will be revealed at the next PXYCF board meeting this month. The board is still reconciling PayPal electronic donations made with in-person donations.
PXYCF became an independent, tax-exempt organization on Jan. 1, 2021, and previous events were conducted by a parent company. This means, the organization is not able to compare this year’s total to past years.
The transition from this prior parent company to an independent organization was not difficult, according to Cardamone. He said in the past, the Punxsutawney affiliate did most of the work associated with the Day of Giving.
“In fact, our new organization made it much easier for nonprofits to participate as well as for donors to give by removing donation barriers and fees associated with methods of donating. Therefore, more of the donors’ funds went to participating nonprofits.”
Members of the PXYCF board volunteered in the Punxsutawney Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Day of Giving to help the public make donations.
“...While I do not have a donor count, the flow of donors was consistent, which speaks volumes to their commitment to Punxsutawney charities,” Cardamone said.
Other services available through PXYCF include an opportunity for individuals to create a legacy through an endowment to support their interstate in the community, support the development of scholarships funds for local students, support of nonprofits, and coordinating training and technical assistance for local nonprofits to improve their ability to serve the community.
The PXYCF supports local charities within the geographic boundaries of the Punxsutawney Area School District.