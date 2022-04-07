PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its seasonal farmers market on a new day of the week this year, changing to Sundays.
The farmers market is a project started by former chamber member Susan Glessner, who said she saw a void in the community and wanted to fill it.
The market has been evolving since it was first started. Last year, the location of the market was changed for easier access. This year, the market is moving again to Barclay Square.
“We hope whenever customers come to the farmers market, that they will go to the other businesses in town, or anywhere. Not necessarily downtown, but somewhere. That it will help them also. And it’s nice to see people out and about also,” Glessner said in a previous article with the Courier.
Along with moving to the park, the market will now be held on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The first week of the market is May 1 and continues through September.
Glessner previously said she wanted to bring back a market which hadn’t been in town for a while. She also said COVID-19 was a factor in starting the market last year, hoping to give people a way to leave the house and safely shop.
For interested vendors, the cost to participate is $10 per Sunday or $150 for the whole season. For food trucks, the cost is $25 per Sunday.
The chamber is still accepting interested vendors and food trucks for the market. Interested vendors can call the chamber at 814-938-7700.