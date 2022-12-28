PUNXSUTAWNEY — A house fire Wednesday morning in Punxsutawney has displaced a family of eight and sent one person to the hospital, according to Punxsutawney Fire Department Station 40 Lindsey Chief Joe DeFelice.
Fire crews were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to the 700 block of West Mahoning Street for a report of a structure fire. Crews remained at the scene until around noon.
DeFelice said there was one person trapped in the house when firefighters first arrived on scene.
“Everybody else got out on their own, and we had to get the one person out. They took her to Pittsburgh,” DeFelice said.
DeFelice told the Courier Express he has since heard from the patient’s family that they are expected to be OK.
DeFelice said the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal, but suspected it was an accidental electrical fire. The fire started in a downstairs bedroom, and according to DeFelice, the upstairs was also badly damaged.
“There was, I think they said, four adults and four kids,” DeFelice said.
Seven of the eight family members were home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.
Responding fire departments included all three Punxsutawney stations, McCalmont Township, Oliver Township, Big Run and Perry Township.