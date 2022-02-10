PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is a “bronze star” in the PA Forward Star Library Program, something that Library Director Jen Soliday explained for patrons.
The star appears on the library’s Facebook banner, which has sparked several people to ask Soliday about what the star means. She said the bronze star is what the library has earned “so far” in the PA Forward program.
“The Pennsylvania Library Association’s 21 Century Literacies Initiative, PA Forward, was conceived to give voice to what the library community already knows and what other states throughout the nations are also recognizing: with the right support, libraries are ideally positioned to become the community centers of information , technology, and learning what will fuel educational and economic opportunity for all of our citizens,” Soliday said.
The program awards bronze, silver, or gold star status to libraries as they adapt and integrate the initiative’s core values. More on the core values and the PA Forward Program can be found online at my.nicheacademy.com.
PA Forward is implemented on a local level, with each library deciding what fuel its community needs. The initiative does not mandate specific programs, collections, or communications methods, but rather provides support and contacts for the local library to develop partnerships with the subject matter experts who are available in their specific community.
“Over the course of the next few months, the staff at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library will be working hard to align our programming with these literacies.We will next attempt to earn a Sliver Star for Basic Literacy,” Soliday said.
There are many categories of literacy for libraries to strive for on the PA Forward website. Soliday said the “Basic Literacy” is defined by the initiative as the ability to read, write, speak, and listen with comprehension at all levels of life, career, and community involvement; the functional and practical use of language in all formats.
She said libraries have become more than just book repositories for communities, becoming a more integral part of communities.
“They’re (libraries) agile institutions serving real-life needs. Libraries are the key to powering progress and elevating the quality of life in Pennsylvania by fueling the types of knowledge essential to success: basic literacy, information literacy, civic and social literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy,” Soliday said.
The library will be including logos on their programming announcements moving forward so patrons can determine what literacy the programs and displays are highlighting in the future.