PUNXSUTAWNEY — Recently, the Punxsutawney Memorial Library mailed letters requesting donations to a capital campaign to raise funds to make safety, accessibility, and security upgrades to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.
Letters went to area businesses, township and borough councils, and other non-profit organizations, who serve the citizens whose home library is the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. They are also asking the Groundhog Club to donate, as the lift is most beneficial to inside visitors of Phil.
Library officials are asking for support to purchase those materials and labor required to install an electric chair lift between the main floor of the library and the children’s area/inside groundhog viewing area.Currently, there are steps leading down to this location. These steps are not maneuverable to anyone with severe mobility issues and are the only way to access these areas. The lift would make the space accessible to those patrons in the community with mobility issues and also to the many visitors they receive wanting to view Punxsutawney Phil from the inside of the building.
The library also needs funding to purchase the materials and labor necessary to install new railings in the upstairs area, down the staircase from upstairs, and along the border between the ground floor and the children’s area. Currently, the railings are slat boards that are able to be climbed and are open to small children. The current railings are not to code height. Replacing the railings and banister with code-height thick glass plates would allow for line-of-sight to the areas upstairs and downstairs for staff, and more importantly, ensure the safety of youth patrons who may be tempted to play on the current railings.
The total cost of replacing the railings and installing a lift is $96,594. Any financial help will be appreciated from the public to ensure the future safety, accessibility, and security of the community patrons and visitors.
They would also like to ask community members who would care to make a donation to bring it by the library during business hours or to mail it to thems at: Punxsutawney Memorial Library, 301 E. Mahoning St. Suite #4, Punxsutawney PA 15767.
Construction is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1. There may be times, for the safety of their patrons and staff that they will need to be closed during construction. Notices will be made on their social media accounts, through the local newspapers, and posted on the doors of the library should they need to close due to construction efforts.