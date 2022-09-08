Punxsy Library
Buy Now

Punxsutawney Memorial Library

 Submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Recently, the Punxsutawney Memorial Library mailed letters requesting donations to a capital campaign to raise funds to make safety, accessibility, and security upgrades to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.

Letters went to area businesses, township and borough councils, and other non-profit organizations, who serve the citizens whose home library is the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. They are also asking the Groundhog Club to donate, as the lift is most beneficial to inside visitors of Phil.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos