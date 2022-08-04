PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library will be offering Read with a Dog days over the next few weekends as a way to help children increase public speaking skills.
Children can come to the library to read to a dog in the coming weeks, on Aug. 5 and 6 and Aug. 12. Broken into two age groups, ages 3 to sixth grade begin at noon and grades seventh to 12th start at 1:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney Library Director Jen Soliday said the event is a way for children to practice reading out loud, but without the “judgment from human company.”
“This program is free and open to children ages 3 to 18 –and they don’t have to be shy about reading aloud,” Soliday said.
The library hosted this program once years ago in 2012 with local resident Peggy Brown and her golden retriever therapy dogs.
“Many studies have shown that reading to dogs is also a great way to improve self-confidence and public speaking,” Soliday said. “Reading to a dog takes the pressure of immediate critique/criticism/correction off of a reader. It allows the reader to gain confidence reading aloud when he/she knows that they are not going to be corrected for each word he/she stumbles over or pronounces incorrectly.”
She first started researching this program while living in Utah, as the program was already established at the library she worked at. There were materials about the program, and she said most Google searches will return information needed about this type of program.
The dog coming to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library is a certified therapy dog named Shellby. Shellby and her owner, Tara Smith, are on an extended visit to their family in the Punxsutawney area. Smith approached the library about Shellby being the dog for this event because therapy dogs like to remain “useful and in practice of their skills.”
Children’s Librarian Nate Pyles will have some books picked out for the days, but any book a child is comfortable with can be read to Shellby. Soliday said Shellby is very attentive and gentle while being read to.