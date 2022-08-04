Shellby and Brock
Shellby the therapy dog and her “brother” Brock together in the library.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library will be offering Read with a Dog days over the next few weekends as a way to help children increase public speaking skills.

Children can come to the library to read to a dog in the coming weeks, on Aug. 5 and 6 and Aug. 12. Broken into two age groups, ages 3 to sixth grade begin at noon and grades seventh to 12th start at 1:30 p.m.

