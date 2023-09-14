PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club hosted the Elixir of Life Ceremony Saturday at Gobbler’s Knob as part of the annual Groundhog Picnic, adding 63 years to Phil’s longevity with nine sips of the elixir.
This year’s ceremony also included special guests in Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North, State Rep. Brian Smith, and State Sen. Joe Pittman. The Inner Circle members welcomed them to the Knob, and acknowledged how their help could only improve the tourism of the area.
“With the help of these individuals, the state, and the tourism board, the Groundhog Club has a 10-year wish list of things that we would like to do up at the Knob,” said Tom Dunkel.
Some examples of projects on the wish list include paving the driveway, a new storage building, and the need for a new bus as the club’s bus broke down.
The picnic itself sold the most tickets it ever has, according to Executive Director Marcy Galando, who said there were about 270 tickets sold, not including tickets sold the day of the picnic.
Phil’s handler A.J. Dereume addressed the audience during the Elixir of Life Ceremony to share the lore of the special drink adding seven more years to Phils life for every sip he takes. He said Phil is “at least 137 years old” by his estimates.
Dereume said the secret recipe for the elixir is passed down through Phi’s handlers, and while he was not at liberty to share all the ingredients, he did name a few. He said the drink requires the “tear of a Pennsylvania ruffed grouse” and other items from the previous year’s elixir.
“...So we have to keep a little bit of the elixir every year and store it and add it to the following year’s elixir to maintain its power,” Dereume said.
Once the special elixir was explained, the Inner Circle gathered around to give Phil his drink for the year. With the spout up to his mouth, he drank nine sips of the elixir to extend his life further until next year’s ceremony.