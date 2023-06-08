PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School Board heard from a handful of concerned residents Thursday evening regarding a possible book banning in the school library, with several residents speaking to read graphic scenes from select books in the library.
The board did later share a proposed solution reached during an executive session before the meeting.
Prior to the meeting, Board President Matt Kengersky reached out to the Courier Express with a statement, saying he would not be present for the meeting because of a previously planned absence.
“I do not want politicians telling my son he can’t read a book. If you believe in freedom and liberty, banning books is generally a bad idea,” Kengersky said.
Concerned residents who spoke include Jessica Smith, Trevor Yount, Doug Blose, Tammy Caruli and Lisa Gourley. Of those speaking, Gourley was the sole speaker who signed up for a 10 minute presentation ahead of the meeting.
In favor of banning books
Smith, Yount and Blose all spoke in favor of limiting students’ access to certain books, but focused on different books in the library than the three that were in question by board member Deneen “Didi” Evans. Evans initially raised concerns about books taught in the Contested Literature course, which requires a parent signature for students to take the class.
Smith and Yount both read sexually explicit excerpts from books that appear in the PAHS library, titled “What Girls Are Made of” by Elana Arnold, “The Nerdy and the Dirty” by B.T. Gottfred, and “Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas. Each followed their readings with their concerns about such content.
“I have lots of these books, and I would like to know as a mother of two girls, who puts these books in the library,” Smith said.
“I don’t know who thinks that this smut is okay for our children to read, but if you do there’s some serious issues,” Yount said. “These books and books like it need to be removed from the library immediately…”
Blose took a different approach, offering the school instruction on creating policy standards to eliminate such content from the library. Blose also questioned the inclusion of the contested literature course in the school’s curriculum, asking if the board gauged interest in the course before purchasing the materials, or if the board had read the books in course before committing tax dollars to it.
Against banning books
Tammy Caruli briefly spoke to the board, focusing on a specific book that was mentioned on Evans’ list, “The Hate U Give.” Caruli said she had read the book, and recommended everyone read the book saying the book touches on “injustice, repression, but also hope and love and solidarity.”
“I’m not sure who’s making the decision on the books for the library, but you’ve got to be very careful that you’re not taking out books just because it’s an uncomfortable subject versus something that’s very sexual,” Caruli said.
Finally, Gourley spoke out against banning books from the school.
“Books show us worlds beyond the boundaries of our rural town,” Gourley said. “Books show us lives that are unlike ours…Some books tells us things about ourselves that we don’t like, and when we read those words, it’s often our response that we don’t like.”
Gourley cited the Supreme Court case from 1982 of Island Trees School District vs. Pico, “found that the First Amendment imposes limitations upon local school board’s discretion to remove books...The court found that under the First Amendment, local school boards may not remove books from a school library shelf, simply because they disliked the ideas contained in the books.”
This ruling was confirmed on billofrightsinstitute.org by the Courier Express.
“If you only read a book to judge what is wrong with it, that is all you will find within its pages. Afterall you have to read an entire book to know the intent, the meaning, and the content,” Gourley said.
Wachob then said the district is beginning to investigate a process that will involve the parents more in the “educational suitability of library books for their own students.”
Following the meeting, Wachob gave further comment to the Courier, saying the board is looking at a process that would “involve parents more in the decision making process for their own students to determine if they feel it’s appropriate for their students to read a book or not.” This is the board’s alternative to banning books.