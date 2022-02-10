PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army Corps Officers introduced themselves recently in a Facebook Livestream event, answering questions of community members and sharing some of their upcoming plans for programs.
Lieutenants Stacy and Matt Stacy said they decided to hold the livestream as a “fun little question and answer” for the community to get to know them and the corps. They became the new Salvation Army lieutenants in the summer.
“We serve pastorally as well as administratively, so you’ll see at the front office, you’ll also see on the weekends, ministering to those participating in our Sunday services. So, we wanted to get online and interact with our community. We try to get out as much as we can,” Matt Stacy said.
Stacy Stacy said she grew up with the Salvation Army as her church and would attend with her mom, sister, and grandmother.
“I felt loved and safe at the Salvation Army. I think I was there almost every day of the week, my officers probably got tired of me, but it was somewhere where I could go to be myself and help out with stuff that was going on,” Stacy Stacy said.
Matt Stacy said he was also always involved because his parents were participating in the Salvation Army and programs when he was born. His parents became officers, and the family moved to Pennsylvania for their appointment.
He later started working for the Salvation Army doing a summer program, which both Stacys said was a great summer. This was when he became involved in full-time youth ministry, and later the couple decided they would take the step into full-time officership.
“So, we’ve been affiliated with the Salvation Army for quite some time,” Matt Stacy said.
The pair were commissioned and ordained as officers in 2018, making this their fourth years of officership. July will mark their fifth year, and Punxsutawney is their third appointment.
The Stacys spent two years in New Castle focusing on children’s programs and development, before being invited to a project in New Kensington. This was a project where the SA bought an elementary school, and they worked under another set of officers to focus on children’s programs once again.
“A lot of evangelism took place at that location. We did some outdoors outreach… we did a bunch of stuff, cookouts and sang songs and block parties,” Matt Stacy said.
They each shared some of their favorite bible verses, with Stacy saying one of hers was Psalm 139: 1-14 and Matt said one of his is Colossians 3:16
They also introduced their two children, Stella and Connor, who they said sometimes are their partners in ministry. Their children briefly appeared on the stream with them to help tell what goes on at their church, such as singing, praying, and preaching.
“We’re kind of starting from scratch, COVID hit this location pretty hard and so we had a decline in attendance and programming, but we’re looking to turn all that around with some evangelism efforts,” Matt Stacy said.
One of Matt Stacy’s favorite parts of their Punxsy ministry is that he gets to play music and incorporate live music. Music is another aspect that has been prevalent in his life for a long time, and he loves to mix it with their ministry to reach people.
February marked the start of their children’s programming, which includes Club 316. Club 316 is a weekly, after-school children’s program that offers extra opportunities for them to continue developing, and learn life skills through badge projects. This program is free to register, and begins on Feb. 9 with the doors opening after school at 3:45 p.m. and the program beginning at 4:15 p.m.
They’re both excited for this program to begin and to work with local youth.