PUNXSUTAWNEY — With the holiday season comes the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, something Lieutenants Stacy and Matthew Stacy are passionate about to be able to serve Jefferson County.
The Red Kettle Campaign, also known as “bell ringers” around the holidays, is essential for the continued service of the Salvation Army. The red kettles will first appear on Black Friday, Nov. 26, and will remain out right up to Christmas.
The Stacys became the lieutenants of the Punxsutawney Salvation Army in June 2021, making this their second holiday season serving Jefferson County. The pair had a goal of $36,000 for the Red Kettle Campaign last year, but finished the season with about $22,500. Not too discouraged by this shortfall, they have a goal of $30,000 this year, and a plan to work hard to reach it.
“Any money stays right here in Punxsutawney and Jefferson County, we serve all of Jefferson County,” Stacy Stacy said. “This is our biggest fundraiser, we have a couple of smaller ones, but this is the biggest.”
“The Red Kettle Campaign accounts for about a third of the budget. It doesn’t just support Christmas, it supports us all the way through the summer and beyond. We’re really counting on this to be able to serve all year long,” Matthew Stacy said.
Red kettles will be set up at the Punxsutawney Walmart and Shop n’ Save this year. Online donations can also be made at https://give.salvationarmy.org/.../punxsutawney.../c368164. Matthew Stacy also said there are flyers around town with a QR code that can be scanned to donate. Cash and checks can also be dropped off or mailed to the front office at 229 W. Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney.
The money raised does a lot to support the holiday programs at the Salvation Army, like the Thanksgiving community meal and assistance for Christmas. The money raised not only funds holiday programs through the Salvation Army, but also ministry programs, children’s programs, social services like food and utility assistance, rent assistance, and basic counseling year-round.
“We are a Christian organization, we believe in God. We do all of these programs to bring hope. There’s a lot of people going through very trying times, especially post COVID, so our hope is we can provide hope to others,” Stacy Stacy said.
The couple said they are here as “an asset to our community,” particularly to those struggling, which can be made harder during the holidays.
“A lot of people, when they’re in trying times, a lot of people feel alone. We want them to know they’re not alone. We may not be able to do everything for them, but we are 100 percent behind them,” Matthew Stacy said.
Matthew Stacy also said the campaign is in need of volunteers for this season. Those interested in ringing a bell at the red kettle for a few hours can sign up at https://www.savolunteer.org/. Stacy said people can sign up as individuals, a couple, or whole groups to ring the bell.
He would like to see the weekend slots filled up first, then try to fill the weekdays from there, but any available time slot can be chosen by willing volunteers. Once on the website, any available time can be selected and an email will be sent to the Stacys to confirm with the volunteer.
“The goal would be to have people at those red kettles ‘round the clock until Christmas,” Matthew Stacy said.
Consider donating or volunteering with the Punxsutawney Salvation Army this season using either of the above links, or stopping in at the office during open hours 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.