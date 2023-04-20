PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard a few project proposals from engineering firm HHSDR during its meeting last Tuesday, and some preliminary cost estimates.
The board heard from Jon Finn with HHSDR about the proposed air conditioning project for the high school, and possible resurfacing for the elementary school’s play area. He first spoke about the air conditioning, as it followed a brief update to the current elementary air conditioning project that is underway.
Finn said HHSDR would propose a similar project for the high school, using a VRF overlay to the areas such as classrooms and offices. He said they would want to discuss any issues with existing HVAC units as well before beginning.
“In general though, it’s a very similar approach. We’re going to utilize the existing systems, the existing unit ventilators or any other ducted systems for our fresh air requirements, and then apply this VRF system into the school as an overlay just to provide cooling only in those areas,” Finn said.
To meet the ESSERs required deadline, he said they would like to begin work by winter. Contractors would work second shift during the school year, and expect the timeline to finish up in December 2024.
A general cost estimate of $2.6 to $3 million was presented to the board, as an early estimate. This is based on the cost of the elementary school, with inflation taken into consideration. This also does not include soft costs for things such as permitting, engineering, and design aspects.
PAES play area enhancements
The board also requested information from HHSDR on possible resurfacing of the elementary play area that is behind the kindergarten classrooms. Finn said this would be an overall increase to the stormwater management system that has to occur on the site and would take additional engineering.
He said they would excavate about 10 to 14 inches down to remove all the material, put in some drainage underneath the new surface, and erect some concrete curbs around the entire area. Finn said there is also consideration for an additional accessible walkway from that area to a gate at the stadium.
Finn said the estimated cost is around $350,000 to $400,000 based on a recently bid project in Pittsburgh, and the soft costs would be added to the cost.
The timeline is expected to be extended, because they missed the window for the summer work this year. They plan to submit stormwater plans to the township in December 2023, bid the project out in March 2024 and award bids in April for the work to be completed in summer 2024 before the 2024-25 school year.
The board held a lengthy discussion about other possible options to make the play area more accessible to wheelchairs without having to incur the costs of additional drainage and excavation.
Later in the meeting, under new business Depp-Hutchinson asked about the school previously installing special needs playground equipment. There was a discussion about if the equipment there was accessible to the students or not, during which Teachers Union President Jodie Bartlebaugh spoke to explain the issue.
“Well the students are in wheelchairs so they have to go through the mulch to get to the equipment, which is impossible,” Bartlebaugh said.
She believed the equipment the board was referencing was purchased by the Special Education department, and is located behind the school in the stadium area, which is also not accessible to students in wheelchairs because of the steep hill that leads to it.
Kengersky asked for Vasas to search for possible grants that could be used for accessible playground equipment. He said he has not seen any grants like that yet, but that mental health grants are being prepared and might be able to be used for such projects.