PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to table policy changes following two periods of discussion, and the desire to re-word some of the changes being sent down the Pennsylvania School Board Association.
The discussion started at the committee meeting last Thursday when board members started to question some of the changes, and the broadness of some policies.
One policy in particular, Policy 011 “Principles for Governance and Leadership,” about the conduct of board members called for “setting expectations and guidelines” which board member Bob Cardamone said would likely not be established by the voting meeting Tuesday.
Board member David Wachob started to question why some of the changes needed to be made, and took issue with some of the language, mainly concerned that the new policy was giving more rights to some students than others.
Many of the policies listed for approval have to do with homeless students and the education of such students. Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski said the changes were legality based because the district is required to accept and educate any homeless students. Wachob also questioned Policy 202 “Eligibility of Nonresident Students,” worried the district was losing its decision making power when it came to nonresident students.
Lesniewski said he believes the district still has discretion over such students. He said the main change he saw in the Policy 202 are changes that tie back to homeless students.
“...because the homeless or foster care students are now labeled educationally unstable,” Lesniewski said. “Students who don’t have permanent homes or they might be here with relatives, they might be placed here by the courts or with a foster family.”
Wachob said he agreed with this, but didn’t want to see the local decision-making be taken away.
“Well, if they’re sleeping here, they’re in our district and they’ve been placed here because they’re homeless, we monitor that the best we can and then basically, they usually either stay or they go someplace else. And we know when they’re withdrawing from our school, but in the past schools – the reason all these laws were changed was in the past school districts didn’t want to educate the students,” Lesniewski said.
Wachob also took issue with Policy 221 “Dress and Grooming” that said educationally unstable students would not have the dress code enforced on them, questioning why this was included. Lesniewski again explained it was to ensure homeless students were not kept out of class for reasons they might not be able to help, like lack of appropriate clothing, saying “they don’t want you holding kids out, they want you to support them.”
Wachob said he didn’t feel this distinction was fair to the resident students who might come from low-income homes.
This discussion continued at the Tuesday voting meeting, where Wachob provided his own suggestion of wording for the policies he disagreed with. The district is allowed to create its own wording.
Board President Matt Kengersky went down the list of proposed policy changes to determine, what if any, would be approved.
The board immediately agreed to table Policy 011. The board is also waiting to hear back from the solicitor about Policy 200 “Enrollment of Students.”
Reaching the policies of the most discussion, Kengersky said “we discussed and Dave offered some edits to policy 202,” which Lesniewski again said the board had a right to make. Wachob offered modified changes to policies 202, 221 and 251 “Students Experiencing Homelessness, Foster Care, and Other Educational Instability.”
“I just personally want to keep the language in there that gives the board some express or say in how that policy is addressed,” Wachob said in regard to Policy 202.
Kengersky said there is no rush on the policies, and there is no pressing matter with non resident students. The board was all in favor of tabling the policies until next month and starting with a fresh slate that includes the changes Wachob recommended.