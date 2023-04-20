PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board found issue with engineering firm HHSDR at the voting meeting last Tuesday when the firm brought a change order for the current air conditioning project for rooms that were not accounted for.
Jon Finn with HHSDR presented to the board on the current project of the elementary school air conditioning, offered a possible timeline for a high school air conditioning project and discussed possible enhancements of the play areas at the elementary school. Finn started with the change order for the ongoing elementary school project, which was an issue the board returned to several times during the presentation.
“Back in late November, we were instructed to look at some additional rooms for air conditioning at the elementary school, and we approached our contractor to get a price on that work… As it stands right now, we have $101,655 and unit pricing available for your use toward these additional spaces at the elementary school,” Finn said.
He said the change order is around $70,000, but is still working to get a final number.
Board member Cindy Depp-Hutchinson asked who missed the rooms during the planning of the project. Finn said HHSDR did not know the rooms needed air conditioning, referring to the rooms as a “couple storage rooms and an AV room.”
He further said the rooms were added after HHSDR helped with the consolidation project, so they did not know the rooms were added to the floor plans, “so we did not have them on our prints.”
Finn again said HHSDR did not have the knowledge the areas needed the air conditioning, and did not ask about additional areas other than general classroom spaces. He said the contract in place only allows the contractor to charge the price from the bid date. HHSDR is utilizing the unit prices and detailed cost breakdown to “hold them to that.”
There was a change order price listed on the agenda for the voting meeting, but Finn said the amount was not correct because of “additional engineering.” The official request will be made at the May meeting.
Board President Matt Kengersky asked again about what floor plans HHSDR used to plan for the air conditioning project. Finn clarified the rooms that were missed were added after HHSDR’s initial conversion of the elementary building, so were not on the plans used for this project.
“It makes a little more sense. I’m not happy, but it makes sense,” Depp-Hutchinson said, to which Finn said HHSDR was not happy either and was not how they wanted to conduct the project.
Following discussion about the early stages of the high school air conditioning project, Kengersky asked again if surveying was not done at the elementary school. He further asked if HHSDR as a company felt it had any responsibility in this.
“No, it’s not an error, we did not mistakenly leave those out,” Finn said.
He said HHSDR did not go into all the rooms for the overlay because the company had the drawings of what it did to the school during the renovation project. Finn also said they were “under the understanding that no further renovations took place at that point.”
“The mistake doesn’t bother me, the fact that there’s no responsibility taken on this is what’s keeping me. That is making me angry,” Kengersky said.
He asked what the HHSDR project fee is, which Finn said was 6 percent, but that the company has not charged the fee on any of the additional work. Finn said the company was on site for the office unit and pool unit to analyze those spaces because they were not part of the renovation project.
“We surveyed portions of the elementary school for this work, the HVAC improvements, specifically the pool and the office area for the new units there. What we understood from the rest of the building is that it had not changed since we had done our original surveys and renovations years prior,” Finn said.
Kengersky asked if HHSDR verified that with anyone at the school, which Finn said they did not.
At the close of the meeting, Board Member Chad Pearce said he was unhappy with HHSDR.
“I am not happy with our engineering, and I know we’re on a timeline,” Pearce said.
He said he wanted to hear from other engineers on possible availability to be considered moving forward. Kengersky agreed with this, and also wanted to reach out to the solicitor about the issue. Pearce also echoed Kengersky’s earlier issue of the lack of accountability on behalf of HHSDR