PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board welcomed two new student board representatives at the meeting Thursday, who shared with the board how the start of the school year has gone, and some upcoming events.
There are four new student board representatives, but only two attend a meeting at a time. At the September meeting Thursday were Avary Powell and Noah Greenblatt, while Evie Lott and Leanne Zampini make up the rest.
Powell started the report, sharing about the upcoming dress drive the high school has underway for homecoming season. The drive goes until Sept. 13, and is a collection of dresses or dress clothes for homecoming.
“So this would increase our involvement in dances, and get more excited for it too,” Powell said.
On Sept. 16, all the clothes collected will be displayed and students will be able to look at them and choose them.
Greenblatt spoke about the club fair the high school held two Fridays ago, showcasing the clubs in the school for students to get involved. He said there were also volunteers helping with the day, and students were engaged.
Matt Kengersky, board president, asked if there were any new clubs this year, to which Powell spoke about the Ambassador program.
She said a group of about nine students went to Indiana to see the school’s ambassador program.
“Basically it’s to help new and returning students feel welcome and engaged in the school. It is especially frightening coming to a new school, especially the seventh graders. Over the summer we had our first welcome/transition day for the seventh graders,” Powell said.
She then explained how the transition day ran this year with the help of the new Ambassador group. On the first day of school, some of the ambassadors were stationed around the school to help the new seventh graders find lockers, homerooms, and classes.
Powell said this week, the group has its first training week to learn to be better, and more empathetic.
Finally, the students are planning for homecoming on Oct. 7, with spirit days in the week leading up to it. After homecoming, powderpuff will start to be arranged for the year.