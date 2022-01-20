PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District and the Punxsutawney Area Education Association (PAEA) ratified a new four-year contract after meeting regularly over the last year to work toward an agreement.
“Negotiations are never easy but we are proud that we were able to collaborate with the district in a way that kept our students at the center of our efforts,” said Jodi Bartlebaugh, president of PAEA and a third-grade teacher. “This contract will keep our students, our teachers, our administration, and our school district community on the path to success.”
The union and the district were able to come together on healthcare changes, with employees paying more toward their premium share. This change will help the district offset rising healthcare costs. In addition to healthcare, the district and the union agreed to an average 2.73 percent salary increase over the life of the contract.
Other major provisions include efforts to ease the burden of the teacher shortage by improving language related to the loss of prep time when teachers are covering for professional absences, and incentivizing professional employees to use fewer sick days.
“As teachers, our goal is always doing what’s best for our students. Keeping our students in the classroom during a substitute shortage that all districts across the country are experiencing requires sacrifice on our part and we are willing to do it because that’s what our students deserve. There have been occasions where we may have many teachers across the district covering classes during their prep time,” said Bartlebaugh. “We’ve agreed to work with the district and do our part to address the substitute teacher shortage so that education can continue.”
“The last couple of years have tested us in many ways and our teachers, administration, and school board members have met every challenge head on. Our students continued to excel and receive the kind of education and support services that our district is proud to provide. I have full confidence that this contract is something we can all be proud of,” said PASD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski.
The union ratified the contract on Monday, Jan. 10 and the district’s Board of Directors ratified on Tuesday, Jan. 11 by a vote of 8-0 with one abstaining. The new contract will take effect retroactively to July 1, 2021 and expires on June 30, 2025.
PAEA represents 164 professional staff members who are committed to educating nearly 1,900 students across the district.