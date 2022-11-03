BROOKVILLE — One-of-a-kind blankets and bears are now being made to benefit the Wounded Warriors program. The project is the work of a group of volunteers from Brookville area churches.
Women of Works (W.O.W.) was founded about 20 years ago by a group of women from the Evangelical United Methodist Church, whose mission was to make rag dolls for children. Eventually the dolls evolved into teddy bears, which have been sent to nearly a dozen countries, as well as Redbird Mission in Kentucky. In recent years teddy bears have been added to shoeboxes packed for the Operation Christmas Child project.
Over the years women from other churches, as well as a few men, have joined the group, which meets each Wednesday morning in the E.U.M. Church. Each member of the group has a specific task to do in creating the bears and quilts.
A couple years ago, when COVID was at its height, “people weren’t going on mission trips,” Peggy Willeumier, one of W.O.W.’s founders, said. “We decided to make patriotic quilts and we sold them within our own church to raise money for Wounded Warriors. This year we decided to invite girls that come here to take them to their own churches.”
The quilts and bears are now available at the First United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church, as well as the E.U.M. Church. “We are asking for donations of $10 for a bear and $25 for a quilt,” Willeumier said. “One hundred percent of the money collected goes to the Wounded Warriors project.”
Each of the bears and quilts is one-of-a-kind. The bears have their right hand over their heart and are holding an American flag. After each quilt and bear is completed, it is anointed with prayer before being given away or offered for sale.
She said next year the cost of the bears and quilts will probably increase, as the cost of materials keeps increasing. But when she shops for materials, Willeumier said, “I don’t buy it unless it is on sale.”
Besides making the patriotic items, the group continues to make blankets and bears for missions programs. “We sent 24 bears and quilts into Ukraine. We sent to the Sioux Indians in South Dakota and to a village in Guatemala.” She said “Lisa Keller from Punxsutawney was the first person to take our quilts to Guatemala. This year they found that the people hadn’t had anything to eat because their crops were destroyed. We were able to send Lisa money to feed people. They buy a lot of sugar, and I could never figure out why they buy so much sugar. We found out they take sugar and put it in water, and that satisfies children who are hungry. It is so sad. We were able to send $500 and it touched our hearts.”
This year W.O.W. is also sending bears to Samaritan’s Purse, asking that they be sent to children in Florida who were victims of Hurricane Ian.
Next summer the quilts and bears will be available at The Farmer’s Inn in Sigel.
Anyone wanting to buy a bear or quilt and not able to visit one of the participating churches can call Willeumier at 814-849-5513. “If anyone wants one, we can whip them up. It takes about two weeks,” she said, “because no one person does the quilts.”
“God has blessed us so much, and we can always make more bears and quilts,” Willeumier said.