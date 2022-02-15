BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s new after-school program, Raider Time, is giving students an opportunity for academic support, social/emotional learning opportunities and wellness activities.
Jessica Weible, coordinator of the program, said she is “excited to share some really great news about Raider Time. It really is a program for students and for families.”
Raider Time meets from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. at Hickory Grove and from 3:35 to 5 p.m. at Pinecreek Elementary School, Monday through Thursday. The after-school program is providing students with “an opportunity for academic support in a flexible, but structured setting,” she told the school board Monday night. The support is offered “one on one as well as in small group” activities.
Weible said “there is a lot of programming we have been working on recently to strengthen areas that we think are important towards a holistic approach for each student.”
Adding to the learning experiences for the students are programs presented by four community partners: Fye Therapy Dogs, Penn State Extension, DCNR and Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission. “We are exploring other avenues for community support to bring more opportunities for our students after school,” she said. “A lot of teachers are helping out; many of them have been committed to coming on a regular basis. One outstanding volunteer that I want to recognize is Chauncey Letang, who has come in almost every day to Hickory Grove just as a volunteer to help with one-on-one support.”
Weible said Raider Time “is an opportunity to talk about core values, thinking about cooperation, respect and kindness.” Part of the discussion includes a reward system, where students can have tickets stamped to earn extra privileges or prizes, “to help students do really great things.”
She said “we try to incorporate physical activities, too. It is a great opportunity to talk about sportsmanship, kindness and cooperation.”
Along with academic support are “special events which I think are really important for community building,” Weible said. “We did snowcanos, which is a really fun event with all the snow we’ve had; cookie decorating, a kindness challenge, a scavenger hunt and valentine activities.” Another activity was creating “a Jar of Awesome where students could focus on things that are important.” To prepare for Monday night’s presentation, students were asked to write something they thought was awesome about Raider Time. “One person wrote ‘I know I won’t be judged’ and I thought that was really beautiful,” Weible said.
She said one of her priorities is to “make sure the lines of communication are open” for students, parents and teachers, “making sure that when a student comes to Raider Time, they know exactly what they are supposed to be working on and I know exactly how to support that student.”
Ashley Crooks, whose fourth-grade daughter, Avery, is enrolled in Raider Time, said she “wasn’t sure about Raider Time at the beginning. I was under the impression it was just tutoring.” After talking to a friend, she enrolled Avery in Raider Time “and I as a parent absolutely love this program. It gives us so much more time in the evenings to have our family time and not fight over school work. It has improved her grades and helps her concentrate; it has just overall helped her.”
Weible said “Avery is an incredible Raider Time student. She works hard, helps others, she demonstrates all these core values.”
Currently there are 39 students enrolled in the after-school program. Raider Time is open to all students attending Pinecreek and Hickory Grove schools. Applications are available in the school offices, on the district website or by contacting Weible at jweible@basd.us.
Raider Time is funded through federal money from the American Rescue Plan.