NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley Trails Association has issued its annual December challenge to raise funds for maintenance and improvements of the 51-mile trail.
At the top of the list is funding to apply crushed limestone surfacing to many areas of the trail. The goal is to raise $10,000 by Dec. 31.
Costs have increased for material and especially for trucking costs to deliver and tailgate the crushed limestone on the treadway surface. Most of the original surfacing was done on the main trail in 2011-2015. It is wearing thin in some areas and exposing the heavy railroad ballast beneath it. In some areas, landslides require additional surfacing work. Port-o-john costs are also increasing to almost $5,000 per year due to increased fuel prices. Most of the 20 trestles were decked and railed between 2010 and 2014. Some of the decking boards are showing wear and are requiring replacement as needed. Wood costs have also increased.
The trail is owned, managed and maintained by volunteers and depends on the public for financial support. The trail does not receive regular government funding. While the trail association applies for grants when possible for major improvements or repairs, most grants are very competitive and often not available for maintenance. Other maintenance includes culvert pipe replacements as the old railroad metal culverts rust out, mowing and vegetation management to keep brush and knotweed off the trail, replacement of stolen signs and repair of damage caused by fallen trees, landslides and other events. Volunteer help is welcomed by individuals and groups throughout the year to adopt a segment or help with various projects. The dedicated volunteers work hard to keep the trail in great shop. As was recently posted on Facebook, one supporter said, “This trail gets more love from volunteers than any trail around here. One of the many things that make this trail great.”
Memorial benches, picnic tables, Adirondack and picnic shelters, and donations to honor, lifetime memberships, annual memberships (which renew in January), and gifts in someone’s name (recognized by a card) all count toward the Challenge. Donations may be mailed or delivered to RVTA at 419 Arch St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or sent via the website and PayPal at www.redbankvalleytrails.org/donation/. PayPal deducts 2.2 percent plus $.30 on each donation. At the Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center at the above address, RVTA also offers long and short sleeve shirts, water bottles, maps and trail guides which make great gifts for trail users and help support the trail. For more information, please call 814-275-1718 or visit the website.