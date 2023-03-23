COOKSBURG — Cook Forest State Park will conduct a two-day ‘Reptiles & Amphibians Educator Workshop’ July 20 and 21.
Teachers will receive a copy of Amphibians and Reptiles of Pennsylvania and the Northeast and the Peterson’s Field Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians of Eastern and Central North America, as well as have the option to receive 15 ACT 48 hrs.
This workshop will emphasize hands-on activities and in-depth field identification surveys in a variety of habitat types. Participants will car-pool to various sites along and within the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River and Allegheny National Forest drainages to sample for snakes, turtles, lizards, frogs, toads, and salamanders.
The first day will mostly be terrestrial work, so proper hiking footwear and long pants are suggested. Much of day 2 will be spent within aquatic habitats, so sturdy river footwear is a must (old sneakers are good, flip-flops and sandals are bad). Take an extra change of clothes and sunscreen. A sturdy “river-walking stick” will be useful.
The cost of the workshop is $125, with checks made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and sent to Cook Forest State Park, ATTN: Reptiles and Amphibs, P. O. Box 120, Cooksburg, PA 16217.
Participants must register by July 7 by contacting Dale Luthringer at (814)744-8475 or dluthringe@pa.gov.