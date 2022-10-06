BROOKVILLE — Alex A. Reynolds, a member of the Brookville Area High School Class of 2023, has been awarded a Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).
As a Commended Student in the 2023 scholarship Program, Reynolds is one of “about 34,000 commended students throughout the nation being recognized for their exceptional academic promise,” the letter said.
Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition or National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Reynolds is the son of Dixie and Scott Reynolds, of Brookville. At BAHS he is a member of the German Club, school orchestra and serves as president of National Honor Society. He is also a member of the varsity soccer team. Reynolds served as one of the junior marshals during graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022. He plans to attend college to major in theoretical physics.
“Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesman for NMSC said. “These students represent a valuable national resource. Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”