BROOKVILLE — A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges following a domestic incident in Knox Township.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Jacob Lamar Kelichner, 35, of Reynoldsville, including strangulation –second degree felony, aggravated assault –first degree felony, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment –harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were initially dispatched for a 911 hang up call, but were later told the it was an active domestic dispute. The victim who called allegedly said to hurry as she was being assaulted.
Police arrived and met Kelichner at the door and detained him. While talking with the victim, she said the two began arguing when she accused Kelichner of looking or talking to other women on the internet.
She alleged that Kelichner put his face against hers and started screaming at her. She then pushed him away with her foot, and he then allegedly kicked her in the chest two or three times. The victim said he continued to yell at her to leave the house.
The victim said she wasn’t leaving, and Kelichner allegedly grabbed her off the couch and drug her to the door where he tried to push her out by her hair.
According to the affidavit, he then threw her against the shoe rack by the door and began to strangle her with his arm around her neck. The victim said she couldn’t breath and got scared so she bit his arm to get him to stop.
When Kelichner stopped, the victim agreed to leave, but said she would not leave the children. According to the affidavit, this is when she was able to get to the bathroom and call 911. She said Kelichner went outside and she went upstairs to the children’s room. Kelichner allegedly came into the room and began verbally abusing the victim and threatening to punch her.
She alleged that while she was holding her youngest son, Kelichner pushed her down and hit her head against the wall. He then went back down stairs and left in his car. He returned a short time later, and she had barricaded herself and the children in their bedroom.
The victim said Kelichner had come upstairs and forced his way into the room as the police arrived on scene. Police also noted scratches, bruises and red marks on multiple locations of the victim’s body.
Kelichner has posted bail of $30,000 at 10 percent and was released from the Jefferson County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.