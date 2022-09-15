SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Rilee Kelly of Brookville has qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.
