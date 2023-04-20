BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Library has many events coming up through the rest of this month and the upcoming summer, with the Poetry Contest currently underway and accepting entries.
The annual poetry contest is accepting entries until Friday, April 28 and must include a cover sheet containing the poem title, author’s name, address, phone and email. There is a limit of one entry per person.
Poems can be any style, have one to 40 lines, and must be typed, single spaced plain printer paper with no artwork or photos. Also indicate which age group the author falls into; “JE” for age birth to 12 years old, “YA” for age 13 to 17 years old, or “A” for adults. Entries can be mailed, faxed, emailed, or hand delivered to the library.
- Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, 223 Valley Street, Brookville, 15825. Mark envelopes as “poetry contest.”
- 814-849-6211 “Attn: Poetry Contest”
- rmarthurlib@comcast.net include words “Poetry Contest”
Winners will receive prizes and have the opportunity to read their poetry at an awards presentation. Photos will be taken of the winners during this presentation as well.
The awards reception is scheduled for May 7 at 2 p.m., and will be judged by Jessica Wieble of the Watershed Journal. She will also be the speaker of the ceremony.
Also in April and May are “Tech Days” offered by the library. Patrons can bring their devices in with specific questions to have answered. The remaining tech days in April are Saturday and Sunday the 22 and 23 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. or Thursday April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tech days in May will be Thursdays 4 and 18 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m, 11 and 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday 13 and 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The annual Food Truck Fundraiser will also take place on May 12 and 13 on North Pickering Street. This year’s food trucks include Burger Daddy, Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe, Moon’s Meats, Dinger Dogs, The Chow Hall, Taco Inc., and Back Alley BBQ. Trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Summerville Library
The Summerville Library will also be hosting a “Learn about social media day” on Monday May 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information or to RSVP call 814-849-5512. Patrons can bring their own device for this day, or borrow a library device.