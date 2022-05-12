BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library has several events coming up this summer, the first of which will be the food truck rally this weekend.
Librarian Janine Strohm has been busy preparing for the busy summer ahead of the library. This weekend will be the second annual Library Food Vendor Rally Fundraiser and will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday on Pickering Street.
Food vendors that will be there are The Chow Hall, Moon’s Meats, Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe, Burger Daddy, Dinger Dogs, and Fusion Cafe.
Annual Poetry Awards
May 22 will be the RMAML Annual Poetry Awards at 2 p.m. This year’s guest judge is Janet Sady. Sady has authored 14 books of different genres, and been published in numerous newspapers, journals, anthologies, devotionals, and magazines. She is a 10 time winner in the RMA poetry contest and is published in their book of poetry. In 2021 she won a bronze medal in the Silver Arts Competition for the Senior Competition in North Carolina.
This event is free to everyone and the public is welcome to attend at the library to support talented poets from the area and enjoy refreshments and door prizes.
Summer reading
Strohm said the library is also preparing for the summer reading program, which is themed “oceans of possibilities.”
The library will have a summer reading registration kick-off event with a tent outside the library, providing those who register with a goodie bag, a treat and a free book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. All the programs are free.
Registration will continue to be available at the library during normal business hours. The library will also have a table set up in town during Art in the Park and on Family Fun Night as part of Brookville Laurel Festival, and can register children for the summer reading program then.
The summer program will begin on June 21 and will continue weekly until the ending party on August 1 at 11 a.m.
- K to 3 grades meet Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
- 4 to 6 grades meet Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
- Birth to 5 years meet Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
- Teens meet Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
- The young writers group meets Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The library will have its annual book sale again this year as part of the Laurel Festival from June 14 to 19 during normal library hours.