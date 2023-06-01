NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Church Association will be sponsoring a Community Hymn Sing at Gumtown Memorial Park beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
This annual event is a time when those who attend are invited to choose hymns from a supplied hymn book to be sung by the group. It will be a great time of praising God outdoors.
Musicians who would like to be a part of the orchestra are invited to bring their instruments and join in.
A goal of the RVCA is to provide opportunities for Christians in the Redbank Valley to gather as one to worship God.