BROOKVILLE – Have you ever had the drinking water from your well, spring, or cistern tested for lead and other health-related pollutants? If not, here’s your chance!
Penn State Extension will offer a Safe Drinking Water Clinic in partnership with the Jefferson County Conservation District on April 26 at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Conservation District, located at 1514 Route 28 in Brookville. This workshop will provide education on proper location, construction, testing, maintenance, protection, and treatment of private water supplies. Additionally, free onsite water testing will be provided to a limited number of households. Test results are not official but are offered for educational purposes only. Water will be tested for bacteria, pH, total dissolved solids, and nitrate.
In Pennsylvania, over one million homes and farms get their drinking water from a private source. These homeowners are voluntarily responsible for testing and treating their own water. About half of the private water systems fail at least one drinking water standard, but many pollutants have no obvious indicators. The only way to be certain that water is safe to drink is to have it tested routinely by an accredited laboratory.
Registration for these workshops is limited and required by April 25. Register online at https://extension.psu.edu/safe-drinking-water-clinic or by calling 1-877-345-0691.
Support for these workshops is provided by the Master Well Owner Network grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Ground Water Association. If you have any questions about the Safe Drinking Water Clinic, contact Danielle Rhea, Water Resources Educator, at 814-849-7361 or drs5277@psu.edu.