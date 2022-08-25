BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Salary Board met Tuesday morning to establish base pay rates for county employees, a process that was already in the works during the previous salary board meeting in June.
During the June meeting, the board tabled the motion to set the county’s base rate to $14 an hour, saying the effect this would have on existing employee salaries would have to be considered.
On Tuesday, the board approved establishing the base rates for county employees as shown on the “August 2022 base rate schedule” for all non-union employees. According to the base rate chart, new base rates range from $14 to $20.88 an hour.
Following the meeting, County Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg commended the county officials for this accomplishment.
“I’ve watched this process for 17 years. Every time somebody’s hired there’s a buckshot on the wall and grab a number and you know, guess… I really commend these guys. For getting us at a base someplace that we can start and go forward. I know there’s gonna be some people probably not as happy as other people, but it’s a start and it’s got to be better than what I’ve watched the last 17 years,” VanSteenberg said.
Following the base rate approval, the board also voted to increase wages for non-union employees as reflected in the “August 2022 wage schedule.” This was to approve raises for county employees above the base pay rate based on how long they have worked for the county.
“The intention, the very first step in this was to bring the lowest paid people in the county to a minimum $14, and recognizing that this had to impact everyone else,” said Commissioner Scott North.
From there, the board looked at the date of hire for each employee and applied five cents for each year of service and applied it to each employee’s wage. Wages were not based on how long an employee has been in a specific position, such as promotions to a new position, but since the original hire date with the county.
“That was applied to each employee’s wage after we created a floor of $14. So if anyone’s looking at their wages, and they say, ‘well, I’m getting $16.11’ It had a direct relation to how long they’ve been serving with the county since their most recent hire date,” North said.
Also during the meeting, the board established the position of deputy assessment director with a 2022 base wage rate of $15 an hour.
The board approved amending all county salaried positions, except the Children and Youth Services Department, to 1,820 hours annually.