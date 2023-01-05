BROOKVILLE — Samuel Bartley has announced that he is running for the position of Jefferson County Sheriff in the May Primary Election.
Before attending the IUP Police Academy, Bartley worked as a corrections officer at the Jefferson County Jail. “Upon completing the academy, I worked countless ride a-longs with Brookville Borough Police Department to gain experience and later secure a part-time position as an officer. Following graduation, I worked full-time for Clarion University Police Department and joined CNET – Clarion County Drug Task Force.
“In 2012, I was offered a position with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. I started with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the guidance of Sheriff Carl J. Gotwald Sr. I continued to work Brookville Borough Police and joined Jefferson County Drug Task Force,” he said.
Bartley was the first deputy to hold the sergeant position for the sheriff’s office and the first deputy to take on the role of county detective. In September 2019, he was promoted to Chief Deputy and still holds that position.
Bartley has been involved with Drug Take Back, Women on Target, National Night Out, Easter Bunny Visits, Camp Friendship, parades, and other community events.
He is a certified firearms instructor through the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association and has provided instruction to local deputies and law enforcement personnel. He is certified through the Pennsylvania State Police for Electronic Surveillance Class “A” Certification (wiretapping). He is also certified for National Child Passenger Safety, A Program of Safe Kids Worldwide.
He has also worked on Active Shooter trainings and implementing drills. Bartley, who is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, says he hopes “to continue these drills in local schools and open up conversations with schools, churches, and other groups.
“In the coming years, if I become Sheriff, I would like to continue to build strong working relationships with local officials. I would like to see more updated technology to increase our efficiency and to also, more importantly, improve the safety of our deputies. I would like to assist more of the local law enforcement agencies. I will continue to make warrant services our number one priority.”
Bartley, who grew up in Brookville, currently lives here with his wife and two daughters. He is a member of the Punxsutawney Republican Club, the Masonic Lodge, Presbyterian Church Bowling League, Jefferson County Farm Bureau and the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. He is a Knox Township Committee Person and a former member of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. Bartley graduated from Brookville Jr./Sr. High School, Triangle Tech and IUP Police Academy.