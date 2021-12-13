BROOKVILLE — The holidays are a time for giving to the ones you love, but also to those in need. As you make your charitable contributions this Christmas season, Sarvey Insurance & Notary urges you to remember the area’s furry friends and the people who care for them.
This year, Sarvey has partnered with Stray Cat Central, a small local organization dedicated to rescuing stray cats and placing them in foster care until they can be adopted into their forever homes.
“I adopted both of my own kittens, Eevee and Elsie, through Stray Cat Central. They bent over backwards to make those adoptions happen, so their organization is very close to my heart. I know from my own experience that every single animal matters to them, and they will do just about anything in the name of a successful rescue,” Kali Sarvey said.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to Stray Cat Central can drop items off at any Sarvey location in Brookville, DuBois, and Punxsutawney through the end of the year. All donations are appreciated, but items in highest demand include Purina cat and kitten chow, clumping litter, KMR kitten milk replacement, Tractor Supply gift cards, cat beds and puppy pads.