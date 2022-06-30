BROOKVILLE — Several new staff members were introduced to the Brookville Area School Board last week, as it prepares for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
Three new teachers were hired.
- Amber Siar will be teaching math at the high school. She was hired at Bachelor’s Step 2, $45,290. She is filling the vacancy created by the transfer of Eric Painter from math to science.
- Emily Luther was hired as a special education teacher for Northside and Pinecreek schools. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Stacy Rice and was hired at Bachelor’s Step 1, $43,520.
- Logan Snell will be a special education teacher at Hickory Grove. Filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Rachel Fye, she was hired at Bachelor’s Step 5, $50,606.
Also hired, as a business office assistant/transportation, at $14.40 per hour, was Tabitha Laird. She fills a vacancy created by the transfer of Elizabeth Kost to accounts payable.
Other hires and transfers
- Hired as a full-time custodian at the high school was Robert McCracken, at $11.20 per hour. He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Nathan Ritchey.
- Gabe Bowley, elementary physical education teacher, was transferred from Hickory Grove to the high school, at his current salary, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Daniel Clark.
- Martina Master was transferred from food service work to child specific aide at Northside, at her current rate of pay, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Holly Daniels.
- Jessica Weible will continue her current assignments as after-school coordinator and federal programs coordinator, at her current rate of pay.
The board approved a long list of personnel items for summer activities, sports and the new school year.
Resignations
The following resignations were accepted:
- David Shaffer, maintenance technician, retirement.
- Daniel Clark Jr., junior high health and physical education teacher, other employment.
- Terri Evans, Title I aide at Pinecreek.
- Afton Bauer, Title I teacher at Northside and Pinecreek, other employment.
- Amber Zeichner, first grade teacher, other employment.
Summer school
Hired for the Title I Summer Literacy program was Ginger Bish, teacher.
Hired for the extended school year were Cheryl Burford, substitute aide; Emily Luther, teacher; and Kayla Little, aide.
Hired for Title I and the extended school year were Marie Fescemyer and Brenna Bell, nurses.
Band camp
Hired to assist with Band Camp, to be held August 1 to 5, were Jonah Hubauer, Abby Grabigel, Meagan Shaw and Kolton Lyons. Each will be paid a maximum of $500.
Department chairmen
Approved as department/grade level chairmen for the 2022-2023 school year were:
- Brittany Ankeny Simpson, kindergarten; Georgia Long, first grade; Jennifer Palmer, second grade; Cassey Bellerillo, third grade; Jennifer Reddinger, fourth grade; Jill McLaughlin, fifth grade; Jena Bish, sixth grade; Kristin Hawthorn, elementary specials; Elice Morelock, special education; Amy Guth, Title I.
- Amanda Carrico and Marilyn Himes, math; Tim Pospisil, science; Donna Snyder and Jessi Arbaugh, ELA; Angi Bowser, guidance; Leslie Caylor and Kyle Grabigel, PE/music; Nancee Miles, social studies; Staci Renninger, special education; Jake Lewis, arts/business.
Supplement contracts
- Jena Bish, Hickory Grove Student Council; Kristen Drake, National Junior Honor Society; Cody Wells and Conor Omecisnki, Humanities Club; Andilynne Kalkbrenner, Drama Club; Michelle Adams and Andrea Taylor, National Honor Society; Erin McCronich, Spanish Club; Brian Kimmerle, Student Council; Eric Sweitzer, Archery Club and German Club; Aaron Kalkbrenner, E-Sports Club; Kelly Burford, FBLA; Stacy Lindermuth, high school yearbook; Steve Jaworski, Art Club; Conor Omecinski, Bible Club; Marie Fescemyer, Med Club; Andrea Taylor, PULSE; Jake Lewis and Bryan Provance, Tech/Engineering Club; Melinda Burton, DECa; Jenny Lewis, Rachel’s Challenge Club; and Ben Pete, Ornithological Society.
- Cody Wells and Morgan Easterbrook, Class of 2023; Ben Pete, Class of 2024; Michelle Hopper and Ashley Snyder, Class of 2025; Melinda Burton and Morgan Easterbrook, Class of 2026; Cameron Yard, Class of 2027.
- Kyle Grabigel, marching band director; Laura Grabigel, assistant band director.
- Kyle Grabigel, Meagan Shaw and Mat King.
- Mat King.
- Kyle Grabigel.
Coaches and volunteers
- Kaitlyn Hill, head coach; Jim Hill assistant coach; Samantha Kennedy, Madison Hill, Chris Hill and Madison McAninch, volunteers.
- Kristie Mumford, head coach; Melissa Whyte, assistant coach; Erica Mack, volunteer.
- Dave Reitz, head coach; Shawn Castellan assistant coach; Tiffany Cieleski, volunteer; Jeff McMaster, junior high head coach.
- Dave Klepfer, head coach; Mick Stormer, assistant coach; Andy Viglione, junior high head coach; Dontae Constable, junior high assistant coach; and volunteers Eli Torres, Garrett Hurd, Scott Park, Casey Belfiore, John MacBeth, Dave Jackson, Darren hack, Buck McKillip, Dan Eberts, Justin Moore, Elliot Park, Dave Hegburg and Brodie Zacherl.
- Ray Doolittle, head coach; Jill Northey, assistant coach; Sharon Doolittle and Ethan Brentham, volunteers.
- Scott Park, head coach; Nick Nosker, first assistant coach; Jim Rush, Gabe Bowley, Andy Martino and Casey Belfiore, assistants; Bill Morrison, assistant (if numbers are 75+); and volunteers Tom Krug, Dave Fitch, Shaun Reynolds, Frank Zocco, Jamie Lindermuth, Elliot Park, Jordan Haugh, Jonah Sampson and Fred Park (study table).
- Dan Murdock, head coach.
- Ron Ramolt.
- Eli Thompson.
Long-term status
Effective May 17, Jessica Rutkoski obtain long-term substitute status.
Other business
- The board approved a request from Harvest Mill Church to use the high school cafeteria and two classrooms for Sunday services, beginning August 6. The rooms will be used from 10 a.m. to noon, and the church will pay for custodial services. Pastor Dan Reed said his church wants “to be a blessing to the community.”
- The board approved the transfer of accumulated sick days for new assistant principal Shawn Deemer.
- The board approved an agreement between Brookville and Clarion-Limestone school districts to allow C-L to be included in the existing swim cooperative, previously approved with North Clarion and Clarion school districts. The proposal has been approved by the District IX committee.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.