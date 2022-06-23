BROOKVILLE — There will be no tax increase for residents of the Brookville Area School District, following action by the school board Monday night.
The board unanimously passed the budget for the 2022-2023 school year, thanking the administration and teachers for their diligence and care in preparing the budget. “That budget is approved with a zero mill increase,” board member Herb McConnell said. Board president Don Gill said, “To the admin team and the teachers and everybody that helped put this together, we appreciate your work.”
Approved was the general budget in the amount of $31,292,988; the food service budget in the amount of $1,124,952; and the capital reserve budget in the amount of $2,589,980.
Included in the food service budget is provision for free breakfast and free lunch for all students, grades K-12, which will be available through federal funding. Superintendent Erich May said, “This is a highlight of the budget.” Although “Congress failed to reauthorize the waivers that provided for universal free meals during the pandemic, our district is moving some ARP funding around so we can still provide this important service to students and their families. It’s a value of something like $750 a year for each student. And we’re getting it done without raising taxes!”
Property taxes will remain at 31.9647 mills. Other taxes included in the budget are the 2,000 mills occupational assessment, an earned income tax of 1 percent, a real estate transfer tax of 1 percent and a local service tax of $10 on each person working within the district, which is shared with municipalities who have enacted the tax. None of these taxes reflect an increase over the past year.
Also included in the budget is a real estate tax reduction through the homestead act. There are 3,484 approved homesteads and 86 approved farmsteads in the district. This year’s homestead credit will be $255.43.
Athletic purchases
- The board voted to renew the district’s athletic insurance through Evergreen in the amount of $10,060, which is no increase in the current premium.
- Also approved was a proposal from athletic director Dave Osborn to purchase wiring for the pool timing system at a maximum cost of $3,675. The system will be purchased with money from the athletic ticket fund.
Gifts and donations
The following donations were accepted by the board:
- $700 from The Blackbaud Giving Fund of Charleston, S.C., to be used at the discretion of the principals.
- $161.40 from the Jefferson County Conservation District to cover the cost of transportation for the Bird Club’s trip to Clear Creek State Park.
- $896.11 from the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation for the robotics program.
- $4,677 from the Brookville Area Rader Scholastic Foundation for AP exams at the high school.
Policy and programs
The board also approved the health and safety plan for the 2022-2023 school year as presented last week. In discussing the plan, which must be reviewed every six months under federal guidelines, May said there are few changes. “It all boils down to one sentence. Guidance will be considered; orders will be followed,” he said.
A three-year special education plan, presented last month, was also approved, as was the first reading of a clarification of the district’s policy on determining class rank.