BROOKVILLE — “It all boils down to one sentence. Guidance will be considered; orders will be followed,” Superintendent Erich May said as he reviewed the Brookville Area School District’s Health and Safety Plan.
May told the school board Monday night the plan has to be reviewed every six months to meet federal regulations. “Overall, we are trying to make school as normal as possible,” he said, saying that “we have simplified and streamlined the safety plan.”
In the revised safety plan, masks and face shields are optional, buildings will operate at full capacity, and students and staff are encouraged to consult their doctors if there is a question about attending school. May stressed that the school district will comply with any government orders.
The school board will vote on the revised plan at next week’s meeting.
When asked if the district is continuing its deep cleaning in the schools, May said, “We are to the best of our ability. Our building and grounds department is suffering from a profound labor shortage, but we are trying to maintain the utmost conditions.”
Budget
In preparation for next week’s vote on the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year, business administrator Ellen Neyman reviewed the basics of the budget, which includes no tax increase.
The proposed budget lists $31,292,988 in expenditures. “This increase is primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in federal programs and capital budgetary transfers of $1.5 million. Without these, it would only be a 1 percent increase,” she said. Neyman said the federal funds are required to be used for specific purposes, and the capital projects include the new windows at Northside and the air conditioning projects in the high school auditorium and main gym.
Anticipated revenue for the coming year is $29,207,512, which includes the $1.2 million in federal programs increase and $1 million in increased state revenue. Neyman said “the state budget is still unclear, but sources closely watching Harrisburg continue to believe this (state) budget will include a historic increase for educational funding, but caution it may not be maintained for future budgets. Due to these expectations, this budget is prepared with no increase to local taxes.”
In the proposed budget, 31.88 percent of the revenue will come from local taxes, 57.4 percent from the state and 10.72 percent from the federal government.
Members of the board are still looking for ways to eliminate the occupational tax. Neyman cautioned the board to consider it carefully, saying, in the state’s “funding formulate (the) state will penalize us if they think we are not taxing our people enough.”
Along with no tax increase, Neyman said the homestead credit will give “each qualifying property up to $255.43 in tax relief this year,” which is an increase of $53.92.
Policy 214
The board was presented its first reading of Policy 214, which defines the district’s system of computing grade point averages and class rank for secondary students.
The policy also defines the selection process and requirements for valedictorian and salutatorian.
After a lengthy discussion on the policy, the board agreed it is necessary to protect the students and academic standards in the district.
Special education
Brittany Nowacki, director of special education, reviewed the draft form of the district’s special education plan which was presented at the May meeting.
She said the “key components of the plan are to strengthen in-house programming to minimize out-of-district placement, increase opportunities for family engagement and provide more professional development opportunities for helping our special population.”
Comments
Board member Herb McConnell asked the board to look into the option of recording future board meetings. He said he was making the request because he would like to “be able to go back to hear the actual words that were spoken.”
Community members making comments included Randy McGaughey, who said the intent of his comments is to bring Bible reading back to the schools; Judy Clerx, who talked about bullying in the schools; and Tabitha Coyne, who discussed the student suspension record for the past few years in the Brookville schools. She also congratulated Jeff Tech students who have achieved national recognition.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove Elementary School.