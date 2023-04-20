BROOKVILLE — Changes will be taking place on the administrative team at Brookville Area High School later this year.
Monday night the board approved the promotion of Shawn Deemer to principal at the high school, to fill the vacancy when high school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni retires this summer. She was hired as assistant principal in December 2009 and became high school principal in October 2014.
Deemer was hired by the board last year as assistant principal. Prior to coming to Brookville, Deemer served three years as assistant principal at Cranberry Junior and Senior High School.
Hired to be the new assistant principal at the high school was Kaytie Straw. She is a special education teacher in the DuBois School District, with experience in private and public schools, both in general and special education. Superintendent Erich May said, “That experience is matched by a big heart and a keen understanding of kids. I know she will be a great addition to the school and our admin team!”
Straw will begin her new position July 1, at an annual salary of $80,000. The board also approved the transfer of her accumulated sick days, not to exceed 27.5 days.
New teachers
Five new teachers were hired by the board:
- Kristie Taylor was hired as an English/communications teacher at the high school, at a salary o $71,176. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Ron Ramolt.
- Alana Anwalt was hired as a sixth-grade DI teacher at Hickory Grove, at a salary of $50,060. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Sara Haines.
- Emily Keitz was hired at a third-grade teacher at Hickory Grove, at a salary of $44,021.
- Courtney Syfert was hired as a junior high math teacher, at a salary of $44,021. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Himes.
- Amanda Oakes was hired as a senior high math teacher, at a salary of $44.021. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Himes.
Other hires
Also hired by the board Monday night were:
- Amy Hepler as a business office assistant (transportation) at a salary of $15.70/hour. She will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Tabitha Laird.
- Kayla Simpson was hired as a custodian at the high school.
- Hired as teachers for the Title I Summer Literacy/Extended School Year were Jennifer Weaver, Maggie Brown, Joni Murray, Loretta Torres, Elisha Burns, Emily Luther, Dawn Spellman, Michelle Hopper, Haley Conner, Elice Morelock, Heidi Afton, Kait Hill, Brittany Simpson, Mara Baronick, Erica Bowersox and Ginger Bish.
- Hired as child specific aides were Martin Masters, Ashley Snyder and Jennifer Ross.
- Teachers of Record hired for the high school summer school program, at a rate of $250 per subject area, were: Olivia McGarvey, English; James Overly, math; Tim Pospisil, science, and Cody Wells, social studies.
- Added to the list of day to day substitutes with emergency permits were Bill Morrison of Brookville, Hope Jones of Clarion and Corra Morgan of Slippery Rock.
- Approved for sports were Dan Murdock Sr. and Jim Frontino, track volunteers; and Joyce Reitz, head coach for volleyball.
- James Rossey was approved as a bus driver for Rossey Transportation.