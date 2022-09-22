BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board applauded Jeff Tech Monday night on the recent accreditation of its adult education programs.

Board member Fred Park said, “Jeff Tech received notification this past week from the state board of education” that Jeff Tech’s adult education has been accredited. “This is a huge thing for Jeff Tech.” He said of the 84 C/T schools in Pennsylvania, “Jeff Tech is one of only nine that have received that accreditation from the state, so that is quite an achievement for us.”

