BROOKVILLE — Concerns about students being tagged as truant was discussed at the Brookville Area School Board work session Monday evening.
Board member Chris Rhodes questioned the district’s policy about students being labeled as truant after they miss more than 10 days of school with excused absences. He also questioned the policy of students needing a doctor’s slip to return to school after three days of illness. He said it is often difficult to get an appointment with the doctor during that three-day limit.
Superintendent Erich May said the district’s policy is based on PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) recommendations. He said he has checked with the district’s solicitor, and those recommendations are consistent with the state’s school code. However, there is some flexibility for administrators to follow in disciplining truant students.
May said current policy states that a notice will be sent to a student’s home “after three unexcused absences and a conference will be offered. The three doesn’t turn into a citation. It turns into a letter offering an attendance improvement conference. After six unexcused absences the student is designated habitually truant, after which the district shall refer the student to a community-based attendance improvement program. At that point a citation may also be filed. The statute does allow the flexibility we are looking for.”
May said the policy “puts tools in the hands of principals and they recognize that every situation is different.”
Hickory Grove Principal Andy Collins said “attendance is a real issue. I think it is common for a lot of school districts; it’s not just Brookville. This is becoming a real problem with attendance issues.”
Rhodes recommends that “anybody that comes to you with an absentee issue, have them take the conference. Have them go in and address Mr. Collins or Mrs. Barbazzeni with the specifics of what’s going on. Having a discussion with them helped them understand where I was as a parent and they explained the options that were available. The short staffing issues aren’t going to get better, not any time soon, not here, not in the health field. So it’s going to be something that we may see challenging us, not only this year but beyond.”
The board will be reviewing its attendance policy at next week’s meeting.
Construction
May gave an update on construction projects now underway in the district.
- For the new turf field in the stadium, contractors “have filed the NPDES permits that go to the conservation district and DEP. For this track, turf and fence project, the permit has to go to DEP because this campus is draining into a high-quality watershed, so we are looking at some additional permitting given our placement relative to North Fork. Their response will ultimately determine the timeline for the turf project,” May said.
- He said the new windows for the Northside project should ship by the end of April. The replacement project is tentatively scheduled to begin the day after Memorial Day.
May said the district is also getting a price on replacing interior doors at Northside and Pinecreek schools.
- The problem with the scoreboard in the main gym has been fixed, the new batting cage in the auxiliary gym is in place and working very well, and the athletic department has reported the need for a new discus net for the track and field team.
Budget discussion
Business manager Ellen Neyman continued her pre-budget discussion, highlighting anticipated revenue and the fund balance
Neyman said she anticipates a slight increase in revenue from real estate taxes, because “this year some assessed values rose.” She said this budget item is based on a 91 percent collection rate. Neyman said she is cautiously looking at an increase of $325,000 from real estate taxes, but stressed there is no tax increase proposed in the budget at this time.
Under the governor’s proposed budget, the Brookville School District could see an increase in state revenue, “but we don’t have all the pieces of the formula at this time,” she said.
For federal revenue, “it is very early to be giving federal projections,” she said. Neyman reminded the board that federal funding is very specific in how it can be spent, and “what we receive is based what we spend.”
The board will continue budget discussion next month, with a preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year to be approved in May before going on public review for 30 days. The final budget must be adopted in June.
Other action
- The board will vote next week on the district’s health and safety plan, which must be reviewed every six months to meet federal funding requirements.
- Athletic teams were applauded for their success in recent competitions, with the students, coaches and volunteers recognized for their hours of hard work. One young student in the audience reminded everyone that the opponents also need to be recognized for their hard work.
- The administrative team was also applauded for its diligence as it works on the budget. Referring to budget balances, Neyman said, “These only came about because our revenues came in at 3 to 4 percent more than budget and our expenses came in at 4 to 5 percent less than budget. We were that close. In all of these uncertain times, it’s amazing to me that this administrative team was able to pull together a budget that was that close. This team is always doing more with less.”
Board member Erin Schiaffone also applauded administrative members who have been attending the sports events. “We have a really involved administration,” she said.
- Public comments were given by Judy Clerx – increasing wokeism coming into the schools; Randy McGaughey – getting Bible reading back in the schools; and Tabitha Coyle – looking at different options to the occupational assessment tax.
Following the comments, board member Chris Rhodes said, “The challenges faced by everybody are numerous. The challenges we are facing aren’t going to be solved from a school district stand point by just the nine board members. It’s the administration. It’s the teachers. It’s the students. It’s the community. Will we always agree? Absolutely not. Battling it out, discussing it, coming to a resolution that works for everybody. It’s going to take us all.”
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. next Monday, March 20, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.