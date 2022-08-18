BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board had plenty of good things to say Monday night about recent activities held to benefit students in the district.
Triathlon
Luc Doolittle expressed his appreciation to Ethan Brentham and the YMCA for the triathlon held this past weekend. “This was a no-limits triathlon. A lot of our students of all ages came out for it. The really neat thing is that all the money for entry fees and other things is going to a scholarship for cross country and swimmers. It’s great to see the community coming around the school and creating more opportunities for our kids.”
Turning the Page
“This book is fantastic,” Board member Erin Schiafone said as she held up a copy of Turning the Page, a journal published to showcase the work of local students.
“This is a collection of poetry, prose and artwork from our elementary and high school students. I don’t know who was responsible for putting this together, but I want to give them a huge congratulations. This is phenomenal,” she said. “If you haven’t taken a look at this and really appreciate all the work our students are doing, you definitely need to. It is extremely impressive.”
Board president Don Gill said, “I think that shows how well-rounded we are here. It’s a credit to everyone. Our athletes, our musical program, our art program are top notch, and to me, that is what will bring people in to live in Brookville. The education we can give is something we should be proud of as a community.”
Board member Fred Park said he hopes the book “is just the beginning,” with “many, many more of those publications coming on, growing into something larger and more often.”
Board member Herb McConnell said, “We have always had a real strong music and arts program. We have probably had more students employed in those areas. I came here because of a job and stayed because of community.”
Turning the Page was funded with Title I money. A limited number of copies of the journal may still be available to the public at the Fusion Cafe and Watershed Books.
Summer Fun Camp
“The addition of the three summer camps was really awesome,” Board member Amanda Mignogna said. “My kids loved it. Other parents raved about it. It was a great opportunity. My kids came back excited and they had so much to share; every single day was jam-packed. I hope that is something that can continue. It was definitely a great use of funds and I think all the kids benefited from it.”
Board member Matt Park said he had a child participating that “couldn’t say enough good things about it. I think it would be a good idea if we would keep expanding that. The more kids we can bring in for a week over the summer and provide them an opportunity to come in with our staff and hang out and learn, the better it is.”
“I’m glad to see that things are starting to get back to normal,” Mignogna said.
Support staff
Gill said as “we welcome you back next week and hope you have a great year, sometimes we overlook Mr. Simmons and his department, the secretaries, the custodial and maintenance staff. You guys are doing a fantastic job and we rarely get a chance to say thank you from the administration for what you have to do all summer to get prepared so we can get to that first day. It’s not an easy job and we appreciate you.”